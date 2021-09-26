Covid-19: South Africa records 1,634 new cases and 34 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,634 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,895,976.
34 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 87,001 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,758,274 representing a recovery rate of 95,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 16,814,890 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 895 976 with 1 634 new cases reported. Today 35 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 87 001 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 758 274 with a recovery rate of 95,2% pic.twitter.com/9mZoMKZ9Vn— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 25, 2021
