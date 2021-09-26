LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation





A new study has found that a potent turmeric extract helps lessen the potentially fatal damage from Alzheimer’s disease on not only the brain but also on peripheral organs.

The study further shows how the highly bioavailable curcuminoid and turmeric oil formulation, BCM-95, found in Bio-Curcumin in SA, may help prevent abnormalities in peripheral organs in those with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gushwelll Brooks speaks to Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao about this.

Curcumin is actually one of the most researched plant extracts in the world. With this specific study, they looked at a specific type of curcumin called BCM-95 and it has the most clinical research. Vanessa De Ascencao, Wellness expert and Nutritionist

What they found is that if you supplement with BCM-95, it helps reduce degeneration of inflammatory markers in the kidneys, the lungs, the brain and the livers in mass. Vanessa De Ascencao, Wellness expert and Nutritionist

In the case of Alzheimer, Parkinsons, Dementia there is comorbid damage to the rest of the body. Vanessa De Ascencao, Wellness expert and Nutritionist

