LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment





Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane says in any relationship there is bound to be a difference in opinions and priorities.

She that the problem is how do people deal with such crossroads in relationships.

Speaking to Gushwell Brooks, Jiyane looks at how to deal with the silent treatment.

The silent treatment in its most rudimentary element, is a basic instinct for survival and defence. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Silent treatment expresses the flight or freeze mode of events. This is when we are disappointed in some way or another. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

