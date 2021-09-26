Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Latest Local
LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment Clinical psychologist talks about what leads to silent treatment and how to handle it. 26 September 2021 9:52 AM
LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial. 26 September 2021 8:23 AM
EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% sh... 26 September 2021 7:30 AM
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’ DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top. 25 September 2021 4:28 PM
Election campaign managers reveal what goes on behind the scenes Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance tell Ray White about how... 23 September 2021 12:56 PM
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay... 23 September 2021 9:16 AM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 23 September 2021 3:44 PM
It's a good thing 'for SAA to test the water with local and regional routes' Aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele starting in Africa will give South Africa Airways a chance to assess and see how best it can im... 23 September 2021 1:55 PM
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702. 23 September 2021 12:06 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
702 staffers choose their favourite South African songs In line with Heritage Day, we have put together a list of 702 staffers’ favourite South African songs. 24 September 2021 8:27 AM
Puppy kidnapped by monkey and held hostage for 3 days rescued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2021 8:18 AM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 23 September 2021 3:44 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment

26 September 2021 9:52 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Arguments
fights
#relationships
silent treatment

Clinical psychologist talks about what leads to silent treatment and how to handle it.

Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane says in any relationship there is bound to be a difference in opinions and priorities.

She that the problem is how do people deal with such crossroads in relationships.

Speaking to Gushwell Brooks, Jiyane looks at how to deal with the silent treatment.

The silent treatment in its most rudimentary element, is a basic instinct for survival and defence.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Silent treatment expresses the flight or freeze mode of events. This is when we are disappointed in some way or another.

Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Listen to the full interview below:




LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation

26 September 2021 8:23 AM

Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.

EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance

26 September 2021 7:30 AM

The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.

Covid-19: South Africa records 1,634 new cases and 34 deaths

26 September 2021 6:45 AM

The Health Department says 16,814,890 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’

25 September 2021 4:28 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.

Holidaymakers cautioned to be vigilant on the roads

25 September 2021 10:05 AM

Several fatalities have already taken place with the N4, N1, N3 and N12 having been singled out as some of the busiest routes during this time.

Men encouraged to screen for prostate cancer

25 September 2021 9:28 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about who is at risk for prostate cancer and the benefits of early interventions.

Will you join the Sober Spring Challenge starting Monday?

25 September 2021 8:22 AM

Sobriety Advocate and founder of Tribe Sober, Janet Gourand gives details of the 66 days challenge.

Covid-19: South Africa records 2,261 new cases and 312 deaths

25 September 2021 7:00 AM

The Health Department says 16,781,838 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Heritage Day address

24 September 2021 11:52 AM

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his keynote address for the country's Heritage Day celebrations.

How to Clean Hibachi, Braai Grill or Gas Grill

24 September 2021 10:54 AM

Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen suggests using a stiff bristle brush rather than a wire brush to clean a grill.

