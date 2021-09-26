LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment
Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane says in any relationship there is bound to be a difference in opinions and priorities.
She that the problem is how do people deal with such crossroads in relationships.
Speaking to Gushwell Brooks, Jiyane looks at how to deal with the silent treatment.
The silent treatment in its most rudimentary element, is a basic instinct for survival and defence.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Silent treatment expresses the flight or freeze mode of events. This is when we are disappointed in some way or another.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89670999_beautiful-young-woman-and-man-are-using-their-smart-phones-while-lying-back-to-back-in-bed-at-home.html?term=couple%2Breading%2Bbed&vti=n5t0o5g4m6wqu8vq02-1-4
More from Local
LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation
Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.Read More
EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance
The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 1,634 new cases and 34 deaths
The Health Department says 16,814,890 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’
DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.Read More
Holidaymakers cautioned to be vigilant on the roads
Several fatalities have already taken place with the N4, N1, N3 and N12 having been singled out as some of the busiest routes during this time.Read More
Men encouraged to screen for prostate cancer
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about who is at risk for prostate cancer and the benefits of early interventions.Read More
Will you join the Sober Spring Challenge starting Monday?
Sobriety Advocate and founder of Tribe Sober, Janet Gourand gives details of the 66 days challenge.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,261 new cases and 312 deaths
The Health Department says 16,781,838 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Heritage Day address
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his keynote address for the country's Heritage Day celebrations.Read More