Could political campaigning lead to COVID-19 fourth wave?





As electioneering ramps up ahead of the poll on 1 November, there have been concerns for potential super-spreader events as political parties try to get their message to voters.

Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says there shouldn't be any indoor gatherings.

I think outdoor gatherings based on where the country is currently with the outbreak are probably safe as across almost all provinces we are on a downward coronavirus decline. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Wits University

He says because these political rallies are happening outdoors, they are reasonably fine and it is the indoor gatherings that should be a concern.

