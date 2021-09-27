Could political campaigning lead to COVID-19 fourth wave?
As electioneering ramps up ahead of the poll on 1 November, there have been concerns for potential super-spreader events as political parties try to get their message to voters.
RELATED: I disagree with Govt decision not to use AstraZeneca vaccine - Shabir Madhi
Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says there shouldn't be any indoor gatherings.
I think outdoor gatherings based on where the country is currently with the outbreak are probably safe as across almost all provinces we are on a downward coronavirus decline.Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Wits University
He says because these political rallies are happening outdoors, they are reasonably fine and it is the indoor gatherings that should be a concern.
Listen below to the full conversation:
