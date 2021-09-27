EFF vows to implement its manifesto if it is voted into government
Ahead of the local government elections meant to take place on 1 November, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Sunday launched its manifesto.
The red beret leader Julius Malema vowed to rid municipalities of improperly hired staff members as it committed to clean and competent governance should it be elected.
RELATED: Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the party's treasury-general Omphile Mautwe says the promises that the party has made are implementable.
We went to our constituencies and all those things in the manifesto are issues raised by the people and this is a detailed list of what our people were saying.Omphile Mautwe, Treasury-general - EFF
She says the party's manifesto is implementable and people might think it's not, that is because of the failing status of municipalities currently.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela
University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation reflects on a possible easing of restrictions.Read More
EFF: What's special about Sandton? If there is land we will build RDP houses
Clement Manyathela continues with the Local Government Elections series. He speaks to EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente.Read More
Could political campaigning lead to COVID-19 fourth wave?
Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says as long as gatherings are outdoors, they should be reasonably safe.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments
Julius Malema said the EFF’s manifesto was produced through thorough consultations with communities across the country.Read More
EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance
The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.Read More
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’
DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.Read More
Election campaign managers reveal what goes on behind the scenes
Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance tell Ray White about how their parties prepare ahead of the local government elections.Read More
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row
Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.Read More
Nersa tries to explain why Karpowership SA was granted three generation licenses
Regulator member, responsible for electricity regulation Nhlanhla Gumede explains why Karpowership was granted licenses.Read More