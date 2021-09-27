Streaming issues? Report here
EFF vows to implement its manifesto if its voted into government

27 September 2021 7:50 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
EFF
2011 local government elections
manifesto

The red beret treasury-general Omphile Mautwe says the party's promises were issues raised by its constituencies.

Ahead of the local government elections meant to take place on 1 November, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Sunday launched its manifesto.

The red beret leader Julius Malema vowed to rid municipalities of improperly hired staff members as it committed to clean and competent governance should it be elected.

RELATED: Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the party's treasury-general Omphile Mautwe says the promises that the party has made are implementable.

We went to our constituencies and all those things in the manifesto are issues raised by the people and this is a detailed list of what our people were saying.

Omphile Mautwe, Treasury-general - EFF

She says the party's manifesto is implementable and people might think it's not, that is because of the failing status of municipalities currently.

Listen below to the full conversation:




