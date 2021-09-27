[WATCH] Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED:Puppy kidnapped by monkey and held hostage for 3 days rescued

Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of an irate bird chasing a cyclist went viral.

Watch this video below:

ANGRY BIRD: A bicyclist in Australia captured a particularly irate magpie on his helmet cam swooping in and trying to attack him while pedaling along. https://t.co/rYOfPmCcOz pic.twitter.com/9zmQ6rAHor — ABC News (@ABC) September 27, 2021

Listen below the full What's Gone viral with Khabazela: