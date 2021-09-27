Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
DA's election manifesto launch
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube, Democratic Alliance spokesperson
Today at 16:50
SA scientists brief UK authorities on Covid variants in an attempt to get us off the red list
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 17:10
LIVE: ANC Manifesto Launch Live
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:12
Ethos Capital annual results show that the pandemic has demonstrated the benefits of the active management approach of private equity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Zoom: The Luxury of Conversation brought to you by Lexus LS 500.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner and author of Thinking the Future: New Perspectives from the Shoulders of Giants at ...
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Journalist and author Redi Tlhabi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Redi Tlhabi - South African Journalist
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

EFF: What's special about Sandton? If there is land we will build RDP houses

27 September 2021 12:01 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
EFF
Sandton
rdp houses
2021 local government elections

Clement Manyathela continues with the Local Government Elections series. He speaks to EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente.

Local government elections campaigns are in full swing with political parties launching their manifestos this past weekend.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) launched their manifesto on Sunday and their manifesto objectives range from land reform to the provision of public facilities such as swimming pools in poor communities.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would be a safe place for women and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In today's edition of the local government elections series, Clement Manyathela speaks to EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente who also answered questions from listeners.

In our manifesto we are not making promises, we are making commitments. Our local government manifesto is directed at servicing the people of South Africa and servicing the people of Africa.

Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters

A caller Sello asked what the leader of the party meant but taxing the rich.

When we talk of wealth tax we are not talking of something new. Look at your municipality bill, you have something called rates. All the people who own a bond are paying rates, they have never asked why am I paying rates and what do those rates do. That is the redistribution of tax we are talking about.

Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters

Mente says building RDP houses in Sandton should not shock people.

What's special about Sandton? If we have land that we identify in Sandton and that land is available then the people that we know from whichever municipality who do not have land and there's land in Sandton then we are going to build.

Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters

Listen to the full interview below:




27 September 2021 12:01 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
EFF
Sandton
rdp houses
2021 local government elections

