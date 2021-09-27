EFF: What's special about Sandton? If there is land we will build RDP houses
Local government elections campaigns are in full swing with political parties launching their manifestos this past weekend.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) launched their manifesto on Sunday and their manifesto objectives range from land reform to the provision of public facilities such as swimming pools in poor communities.
EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would be a safe place for women and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
In today's edition of the local government elections series, Clement Manyathela speaks to EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente who also answered questions from listeners.
In our manifesto we are not making promises, we are making commitments. Our local government manifesto is directed at servicing the people of South Africa and servicing the people of Africa.Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
A caller Sello asked what the leader of the party meant but taxing the rich.
When we talk of wealth tax we are not talking of something new. Look at your municipality bill, you have something called rates. All the people who own a bond are paying rates, they have never asked why am I paying rates and what do those rates do. That is the redistribution of tax we are talking about.Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
Mente says building RDP houses in Sandton should not shock people.
What's special about Sandton? If we have land that we identify in Sandton and that land is available then the people that we know from whichever municipality who do not have land and there's land in Sandton then we are going to build.Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
Listen to the full interview below:
