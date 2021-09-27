We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela
After a very long time, South Africa has recorded less than a thousand coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.
The Health Department says 967 infections were recorded and 51 more people succumbed to the virus.
With the numbers in a downward trajectory, could South Africa move to alert level 1?
In the last family meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert level 2 adding that adjustments would be reviewed in two weeks.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation professor Mosa Moshabela says he expects that by the end of the week the country will move to level 1.
When the president put the country under alert level 2, he indicated that this will be reviewed after two weeks. And all indications from an epidemiological point of view suggests that we can lower restrictions.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation - UKZN
The principle has always been that the country shouldn't have unnecessary restrictions, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/quatrox/quatrox2003/quatrox200302673/143468797-coronavirus-outbreak-and-coronaviruses-influenza-background-as-dangerous-flu-strain-cases-as-a-pande.jpg
More from Politics
EFF: What's special about Sandton? If there is land we will build RDP houses
Clement Manyathela continues with the Local Government Elections series. He speaks to EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente.Read More
EFF vows to implement its manifesto if it is voted into government
The red beret treasury-general Omphile Mautwe says the party's promises were issues raised by its constituencies.Read More
Could political campaigning lead to COVID-19 fourth wave?
Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says as long as gatherings are outdoors, they should be reasonably safe.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments
Julius Malema said the EFF’s manifesto was produced through thorough consultations with communities across the country.Read More
EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance
The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.Read More
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’
DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.Read More
Election campaign managers reveal what goes on behind the scenes
Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance tell Ray White about how their parties prepare ahead of the local government elections.Read More
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row
Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.Read More
Nersa tries to explain why Karpowership SA was granted three generation licenses
Regulator member, responsible for electricity regulation Nhlanhla Gumede explains why Karpowership was granted licenses.Read More
More from Local
Why you need to make a stop at the Nelson Mandela Capture site
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nelson Mandela Capture Site head of operations Thuli Mtolo about what the museum has to offer.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu denies being at scene where nephew's body was discovered
State prosecutor Riana Williams asked Ndlovu why she was always placed in the vicinity when news of her alleged victims’ death came.Read More
We will welcome relaxation of regulations to level 1 - Tourism Business Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says there are some good signs from the German market, the US, Canada, the Netherlands and few others.Read More
Mthethwa: 5 NAC members implicated in R300 million funding bungle
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments
Julius Malema said the EFF’s manifesto was produced through thorough consultations with communities across the country.Read More
LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment
Clinical psychologist talks about what leads to silent treatment and how to handle it.Read More
LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation
Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.Read More
EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance
The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 1,634 new cases and 34 deaths
The Health Department says 16,814,890 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More