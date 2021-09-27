We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela





After a very long time, South Africa has recorded less than a thousand coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

The Health Department says 967 infections were recorded and 51 more people succumbed to the virus.

With the numbers in a downward trajectory, could South Africa move to alert level 1?

In the last family meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert level 2 adding that adjustments would be reviewed in two weeks.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation professor Mosa Moshabela says he expects that by the end of the week the country will move to level 1.

When the president put the country under alert level 2, he indicated that this will be reviewed after two weeks. And all indications from an epidemiological point of view suggests that we can lower restrictions. Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation - UKZN

The principle has always been that the country shouldn't have unnecessary restrictions, he adds.

Listen below to the full conversation: