We will welcome relaxation of regulations to level 1 - Tourism Business Council





University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation professor Mosa Moshabela says he expects that by the end of the week the country will move to level 1.

One of the sectors to be affected will be tourism, which has been one of the hardest-hit industries.

Today is World Tourism Day and Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa has more.

We will welcome the relaxation of the regulations. Going down a level lower is gonna affect curfews, alcohol sale and increase activities within the hospitality sector, be they hotels and overall tourism. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

It is indeed World Tourism Day and we need inclusive growth and inclusive growth comes with growth first and then you will get inclusivity and many other things that need to come in. But we need growth, we need recovery and we do hope that growth should be coming in. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

There are some good signs that we are starting to see from various markets if you look at the German market, the US, Canada, the Netherlands and few others. We are starting to see inquiries that include group travels and those that are travelling already vaccinated. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Listen below for the full interview...