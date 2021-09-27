Nomia Ndlovu denies being at scene where nephew's body was discovered
JOHANNESBURG - Multiple murder accused Nomia Ndlovu has denied being at the scene where the body of her nephew, Mayeni Mashaba, was discovered on the day that he had arranged to meet with her in Daveyton in Ekurhuleni in 2017.
The alleged insurance fraudster was back in the dock on Monday to continue with her cross-examination, which was focusing on the death of her nephew, Brilliant Mashego, who she had covered under at least three insurance policies.
Earlier on Monday, State prosecutor Riana Williams asked Ndlovu why she was always placed in the vicinity when news of her alleged victims’ death came.
"How is that, in this case, when the deceased was discovered you were always somewhere close? In the case of witness Madala Homu you knew about his body at Olifantsfontein Police Station. How is that?"
Ndlovu has continued to deny any involvement in the death of her relatives and her lover between 2012 and 2018.
The former police officer is accused of orchestrating the murders of six people close to her in order to claim insurance money.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Nomia Ndlovu denies being at scene where nephew's body was discovered
More from Local
Why you need to make a stop at the Nelson Mandela Capture site
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nelson Mandela Capture Site head of operations Thuli Mtolo about what the museum has to offer.Read More
We will welcome relaxation of regulations to level 1 - Tourism Business Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says there are some good signs from the German market, the US, Canada, the Netherlands and few others.Read More
We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela
University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation reflects on a possible easing of restrictions.Read More
Mthethwa: 5 NAC members implicated in R300 million funding bungle
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments
Julius Malema said the EFF’s manifesto was produced through thorough consultations with communities across the country.Read More
LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment
Clinical psychologist talks about what leads to silent treatment and how to handle it.Read More
LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation
Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.Read More
EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance
The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 1,634 new cases and 34 deaths
The Health Department says 16,814,890 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More