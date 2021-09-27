Why you need to make a stop at the Nelson Mandela Capture site
Think of taking a drive to KwaZulu-Natal?
The Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Howick is the place to make a stop.
The site is where former president Nelson Mandela was captured in 1962.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nelson Mandela Capture Site head of operations Thuli Mtolo about what the museum has to offer.
This museum was built to honour Nelson Mandela. What we are trying to educate people on with the exhibition is on Nelson Mandela's life.Thuli Mtolo, Head of Operations - Nelson Mandela Capture Site
We are employing youth to give them and income from the communities we are located in.Thuli Mtolo, Head of Operations - Nelson Mandela Capture Site
What I have noticed with the youth of today is that they don't pay much attention to our history.Thuli Mtolo, Head of Operations - Nelson Mandela Capture Site
Listen to the full interview below:
