Minister Mthethwa, his officials and NAC management must go - Sibongile Mngoma





Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Monday released findings of a forensic investigation into the National Arts Council (NAC) stimulus package.

Mthethwa said five members of the NAC have been implicated in the R300-million package which was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Perlman speaks to opera singer Sibongile Mngoma who is staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council.

Why are they not suspended, why are they still there, why are people never ever accountable. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

The minister must go, his officials must go, the management of the NAC must go, the council must go. They should be released from the duties and a new council be put in place. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

The officials from the department of sports, arts and culture should be officials who understand the sector. We can no longer have people who have no clue what we are talking about, who can't even pronounce the names of instruments. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

Advocate Eric Nkosi, a council member of NAC, says there is no evidence of criminal intent.

