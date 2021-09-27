Streaming issues? Report here
Business

Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital

27 September 2021 6:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
results
company results
Ethos Capital
Ethos Capital results
Peter Hayward-Butt

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital.

Ethos Capital released its results for the year to 30 June 2021 on Monday, reporting that the pandemic wiped R120 million from the value of the companies it holds.

JSE-listed Ethos Capital is an investment holding company with stakes in Primedia, the owner of 702 and CapeTalk.

It also holds stakes in TymeBank, Ster Kinekor and Brait.

© piren/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital (scroll up to listen).

It [trading at a discount to underlying investments] is prevalent among all the listed holding companies…

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital

This year was a dichotomy… We still have a long way to go…

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital

People continue to come to our gyms… That said, people have changed…

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital

Movie theatres… there were a lot of headwinds going into Covid… People still enjoy the experience… We’ve seen numbers pick up… but they’re nowhere near pre-Covid… That industry is under some pressure going forward…

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital

We need a structural shift in the cost base… Cinemas bring footfall into retail centres… If we can get it right, we will see those businesses survive…

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital

South Africa has bounced back relatively quickly. We’re more bullish than 12 months ago…

Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO - Ethos Capital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital




