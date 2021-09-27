We are appealing to residents to be vigilant at parks - Joburg City Parks





Joburg City Park says it has 435 guards placed in its facilities to help with security issues.

Speaking to John Perlman, Joburg City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley says they are focusing on where to place these guards.

We have appealed more to the residents to be more vigilant when visiting the parks and not carry their valuables. Jenny Moodley, Spokesperson - Joburg City Parks

Currently, we have four armed security guards (at the Botanical Gardens), three dog handlers during the day. We don't have adequate coverage. Jenny Moodley, Spokesperson - Joburg City Parks

