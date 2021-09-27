We are appealing to residents to be vigilant at parks - Joburg City Parks
Joburg City Park says it has 435 guards placed in its facilities to help with security issues.
Speaking to John Perlman, Joburg City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley says they are focusing on where to place these guards.
We have appealed more to the residents to be more vigilant when visiting the parks and not carry their valuables.Jenny Moodley, Spokesperson - Joburg City Parks
Currently, we have four armed security guards (at the Botanical Gardens), three dog handlers during the day. We don't have adequate coverage.Jenny Moodley, Spokesperson - Joburg City Parks
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://twitter.com/CapeNature1/status/1356996156811849735/photo/1
More from Local
Minister Mthethwa, his officials and NAC management must go - Sibongile Mngoma
John Perlman speaks to opera singer Sibongile Mngoma who is staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council.Read More
Why you need to make a stop at the Nelson Mandela Capture site
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nelson Mandela Capture Site head of operations Thuli Mtolo about what the museum has to offer.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu denies being at scene where nephew's body was discovered
State prosecutor Riana Williams asked Ndlovu why she was always placed in the vicinity when news of her alleged victims’ death came.Read More
We will welcome relaxation of regulations to level 1 - Tourism Business Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says there are some good signs from the German market, the US, Canada, the Netherlands and few others.Read More
We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela
University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation reflects on a possible easing of restrictions.Read More
Mthethwa: 5 NAC members implicated in R300 million funding bungle
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments
Julius Malema said the EFF’s manifesto was produced through thorough consultations with communities across the country.Read More
LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment
Clinical psychologist talks about what leads to silent treatment and how to handle it.Read More
LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation
Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.Read More