[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week he interviewed Pauli van Wyk, famed journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.
Van Wyk reviewed “The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives” by authors Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler.
Different technologies are converging… to propel new inventions…Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
This book is also a lesson in writing… easy and riveting…Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Flying cars… are happening now… Crafting a heart or kidney in a Petri dish… Different kinds of technologies… are contributing to new inventions… Creating new metals… plastics…Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Our children need proper education… Converging technologies will change education…Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Description on Amazon:
From the New York Times bestselling authors of Abundance and Bold comes a practical playbook for technological convergence in our modern era.
In their book Abundance, bestselling authors and futurists Peter Diamandis and Steven Kotler tackled grand global challenges, such as poverty, hunger, and energy.
Then, in Bold, they chronicled the use of exponential technologies that allowed the emergence of powerful new entrepreneurs.
Now the bestselling authors are back with The Future Is Faster Than You Think, a blueprint for how our world will change in response to the next ten years of rapid technological disruption.
Technology is accelerating far more quickly than anyone could have imagined.
During the next decade, we will experience more upheaval and create more wealth than we have in the past hundred years.
In this gripping and insightful roadmap to our near future, Diamandis and Kotler investigate how wave after wave of exponentially accelerating technologies will impact both our daily lives and society as a whole.
What happens as AI, robotics, virtual reality, digital biology, and sensors crash into 3D printing, blockchain, and global gigabit networks?
How will these convergences transform today’s legacy industries?
What will happen to the way we raise our kids, govern our nations, and care for our planet?
Diamandis, a space-entrepreneur-turned-innovation-pioneer, and Kotler, bestselling author and peak performance expert, probe the science of technological convergence and how it will reinvent every part of our lives — transportation, retail, advertising, education, health, entertainment, food, and finance — taking humanity into uncharted territories and reimagining the world as we know it.
As indispensable as it is gripping, The Future Is Faster Than You Think provides a prescient look at our impending future.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
