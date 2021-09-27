[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister Mthethwa, his officials and NAC management must go - Sibongile Mngoma John Perlman speaks to opera singer Sibongile Mngoma who is staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council. 27 September 2021 5:03 PM
Why you need to make a stop at the Nelson Mandela Capture site Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nelson Mandela Capture Site head of operations Thuli Mtolo about what the museum has to offer. 27 September 2021 3:51 PM
Nomia Ndlovu denies being at scene where nephew's body was discovered State prosecutor Riana Williams asked Ndlovu why she was always placed in the vicinity when news of her alleged victims’ death cam... 27 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all Local
EFF: What's special about Sandton? If there is land we will build RDP houses Clement Manyathela continues with the Local Government Elections series. He speaks to EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente. 27 September 2021 12:01 PM
EFF vows to implement its manifesto if it is voted into government The red beret treasury-general Omphile Mautwe says the party's promises were issues raised by its constituencies. 27 September 2021 7:50 AM
Could political campaigning lead to COVID-19 fourth wave? Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says as long as gatherings are outdoors, they should be reasonably safe. 27 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Politics
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital. 27 September 2021 6:40 PM
It's a good thing 'for SAA to test the water with local and regional routes' Aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele starting in Africa will give South Africa Airways a chance to assess and see how best it can im... 23 September 2021 1:55 PM
View all Business
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702. 23 September 2021 12:06 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman livid after house sitter leaves her house in a mess Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:25 AM
702 staffers choose their favourite South African songs In line with Heritage Day, we have put together a list of 702 staffers’ favourite South African songs. 24 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
tech
business books
Pauli van Wyk
book reviews
business book reviews
The Future Is Faster Than You Think
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives
Peter Diamandis
Steven Kotler

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week he interviewed Pauli van Wyk, famed journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Van Wyk reviewed “The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives” by authors Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Different technologies are converging… to propel new inventions…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

This book is also a lesson in writing… easy and riveting…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Flying cars… are happening now… Crafting a heart or kidney in a Petri dish… Different kinds of technologies… are contributing to new inventions… Creating new metals… plastics…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Our children need proper education… Converging technologies will change education…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
© photochicken/123rf.com

Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.

Description on Amazon:

From the New York Times bestselling authors of Abundance and Bold comes a practical playbook for technological convergence in our modern era.

In their book Abundance, bestselling authors and futurists Peter Diamandis and Steven Kotler tackled grand global challenges, such as poverty, hunger, and energy.

Then, in Bold, they chronicled the use of exponential technologies that allowed the emergence of powerful new entrepreneurs.

Now the bestselling authors are back with The Future Is Faster Than You Think, a blueprint for how our world will change in response to the next ten years of rapid technological disruption.

Technology is accelerating far more quickly than anyone could have imagined.

During the next decade, we will experience more upheaval and create more wealth than we have in the past hundred years.

In this gripping and insightful roadmap to our near future, Diamandis and Kotler investigate how wave after wave of exponentially accelerating technologies will impact both our daily lives and society as a whole.

What happens as AI, robotics, virtual reality, digital biology, and sensors crash into 3D printing, blockchain, and global gigabit networks?

How will these convergences transform today’s legacy industries?

What will happen to the way we raise our kids, govern our nations, and care for our planet?

Diamandis, a space-entrepreneur-turned-innovation-pioneer, and Kotler, bestselling author and peak performance expert, probe the science of technological convergence and how it will reinvent every part of our lives — transportation, retail, advertising, education, health, entertainment, food, and finance — taking humanity into uncharted territories and reimagining the world as we know it.

As indispensable as it is gripping, The Future Is Faster Than You Think provides a prescient look at our impending future.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100




27 September 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
tech
business books
Pauli van Wyk
book reviews
business book reviews
The Future Is Faster Than You Think
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives
Peter Diamandis
Steven Kotler

More from Business Books

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!

13 September 2021 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you

30 August 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back

23 August 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes

16 August 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa

26 July 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela

Politics Local

Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi

Business Opinion

Mthethwa: 5 NAC members implicated in R300 million funding bungle

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: ANC committed to making sure municipal staff are competent

27 September 2021 8:55 PM

IN FULL: ANC president Ramaphosa’s address at party manifesto launch

27 September 2021 8:52 PM

GALLERY: ANC manifesto launch: We will do better

27 September 2021 7:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA