40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
The state has utterly failed South Africans at the municipal level, wrote Ferial Haffajee in Daily Maverick on Monday.
“Local government has failed from rural town to metro, from district to municipality and across all provinces the ANC governs – eight of nine,” said Haffajee.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities (scroll up to listen).
People are worried about water and electricity… very basic nuts and bolts…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
About 40 million people… haven’t even registered. People are really tired of promises…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
People are going it alone…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
All indicators are telling us that people are seeing a collapse all around, but I’m not seeing it in the manifestos…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
