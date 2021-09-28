ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work
The Africa National Congress (ANC) launched its 2021 local government in Tshwane on Monday afternoon.
The party president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party pledges to tackle water, sanitation, electricity problems and to root out corruption as well as ensuring well-run municipalities.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, ANC senior member Ronald Lamola says the party has built local government to be community-based and people-centred.
There has been challenges and failures and those challenges relate to expanded basic services, poor maintenance, poor infrastructure leading to water and sanitation leaks.Ronald Lamola, Senior member - ANC
We know from the experience of the past 25 years what works and what doesn't work. In regards to the challenge, we have put in measures to deal with them.Ronald Lamola, Senior member - ANC
We have not in any way tried to mask our failures, we have accepted them and we have said that where we have failed, it was also a learning curve for us.Ronald Lamola, Senior member - ANC
Listen to the full interview below:
