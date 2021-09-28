Minister Senzo Mchunu 'extremely' worried about Emfuleni Municipality





Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says he is worried about how municipalities manage water and sanitation delivery.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mchunu says he is concerned about the crisis in Emfuleni municipality.

He says the department has hired Rand Water to assist with the crisis and he an investigation is ongoing to find out what happened.

My preliminary investigation does not show any records of how things were processed from the beginning. I am extremely concerned about what has happened in Emfuleni. Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Water and Sanitation

The use of buckets in our sanitation system I extremely unacceptable and I think this is more than just a commitment to say you are going to eliminate. You first have to understand that it is unacceptable. Unacceptable in terms of dignity and unacceptable in terms of general view. Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Water and Sanitation

Listen to the full interview below: