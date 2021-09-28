I'm voting for the ANC, I'm embarrassed by my decision - Caller





On Monday, The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the launch of the African National Congress's local government election manifesto at Pretoria's Church Square, where former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were also present.

Ramaphosa promised the South African people that they would do better than they had done in previous years.

The party is attempting to reverse a continuous fall in electoral support, with the goal of reclaiming control of key metros such as Tshwane and Johannesburg on November 1st.

I'm secretly voting for the ANC. I'm embarrassed by my decision, but I believe that this time they've realised their mistakes. Tshepo, Caller

I'm going to vote for the ANC; I want to give them a second chance because they've admitted their mistakes and promised to fix them. Cedrick, Caller

I am surrounded by Economic Freedom Fighters and Action SA supporters, but I will vote for the ANC secretly because they have done a lot for eKurhuleni, in my opinion. We have roads, infrastructure, and no electrical problems, so they have accomplished a lot in my opinion. Bongani, Caller

I am voting for the ruling party because there were already corrupt people in the party when Ramaphosa came into power, and now with all the policies and implementation that has been done and look at the law taking action on those who are corrupt, it shows that they are willing to change. Thuso, Caller

