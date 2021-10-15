How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:27
The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla convenes a virtual media briefing on government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:37
SAPS launches 2021/2022 Annual National Safer Festive Season Operations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
Gauteng Education to begin school placements today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Celebrating Global Handwashing Day.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Coceka Nogoduka: Chief Director Care and Support in Schools
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
Absa Cape Epic MD on this year's race
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Flinn - Managing Director of the Absa's Cape Epic
Today at 18:15
Cyle Lab on the growing culture of cycling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew McLean - Cycling expert/coach and Founder at Cycle Lab
Today at 18:16
Qhubeka Foundation is one of the beneficiaries of the Cape Epic. How is the Cape Epic boosted it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Fitzhenry - Founder at Qhubeka
Today at 18:18
[Pending] Live crossing with KFM Early Breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel van der Westhuizen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 18:27
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Vye Cycle Kit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bjorn Vye - Owner of Vye Cycle Kit
How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

* 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Investec
Arabile Gumede
Investec Bank
Working Lunch
Investec Working Lunch
Programmable Banking
Business in South Africa

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.

In a world of numbers and high-powered deals, it’s easy to neglect the human side of business. To thrive, we need to do more than talk. At Investec, they do more than interact — they make it their business to understand yours... That’s business made human.

The Working Lunch with Arabile Gumede is a series of intimate conversations that bring experts around a table to engage and interrogate the importance of the humans on the other side of business transactions.

If there's one thing that the COVID-19 era has highlighted, it is the importance of being able to adapt at unprecedented speed in the face of constant change.

To weather this disruptive crisis, businesses have had to challenge the old paradigm and traditional ideas to make business more human as consumer behaviour began to change. As more and more people were forced to become more comfortable with living in a digital world, businesses of tomorrow embraced technology as a core aspect in their agile transformation.

Shaping human relationships through programmable banking

Software development is a profession of the future and, Investec understands this. In their mission to empower software developers in the tech sector, Investec and OfferZen, a developer job platform have collaborated to make Investec Private Bank Accounts 'programmable' so that developers are able to code their own, meaningful banking experience.

This is not the start of an identity crisis.

Investec recognises that it is not a tech company — collaborating with disruptors of the future, enables the bank to tap into software developers' expertise to build solutions that will meet the technological needs of its clients and take banking to a whole new world.

"We know that it's not our expertise, banking is our expertise," said Devina Maharaj, program head at Investec Business Online and API Banking SA.

Part of being adaptable is realising that clients are in the power position in terms of defining what the new service model is going to be like and, leaders who are not having sleepless nights about what the future of their business will look like, are probably not living in reality, Maharaj explains.

Deeper connections in a time of no-touch connections

Business of the future is about making deeper connections.

Personal selling was replaced with remote selling. But, while the pandemic has put a virtual barrier between the consumer and the business — technology has given us more opportunities to connect with our consumers on a more personal level.

Trying to have a deeper connection in a time where there are no-touch connections has meant that businesses like the payment platform, Yoco have had to engage with smaller businesses in a different way.

"Now, because of our (sort of) switch and really diving deep into how do we use Zoom and all these things and their mobile phones and WhatsApp diaries and, all these things to connect with customers and we've actually been able to go deeper and find those customers that we weren't able to connect with earlier," said Evelien Griffioen, head of customer experience at Yoco.

If I wouldn't have been forced to push my teams together and find other ways, then we would still be doing things the same way and in that way, Griffioen admits.

Finding a new way of doing business

COVID-19 has been touted as 'The Great Equalizer' — where we've all had to find a new way of doing things, no matter what business we're in.

We have been through a lot in the last two years. There's a consciousness that has evolved during the pandemic that speaks to adaptive organisational culture and a heightened level of humanity that will make businesses better and, technology has helped create that equalizer in the world.

OfferZen's co-founder, Malan Joubert has certainly had to change the way developers and those seeking developers interact in order to move the business forward. He believes that COVID-19 has enabled us to reset that human-level expectation and, the rate of technological adaption that OfferZen has seen from large corporates has reached a point where it will build its own momentum.

"When we talk about how (do) we make things better, looking at skills like software developers who you know are actually going to be at the forefront of driving innovation, moving businesses forward — how do we invest in those types of skillsets, how do we grow those sorts of segments of the country that will actually just supercharge the growth of South Africa?" asks Maharaj.

Creating a future-ready environment

Meaning matters: What we are saying is that companies need to change and that question of like, why do companies drive profit and individuals care about meaning? Joubert believes that people have power and becoming future-ready requires businesses to put those people before profit.

"If you talk to OfferZen's clients, the companies using us to hire, most of them say their biggest challenge is finding the right talent, the right people to drive their mission forward, it is not the capital to drive their growth and that is new — in human history that inversion has never happened before," said Joubert.

In recognising that we have a changing future, it is important to understand that changing times aren't going to stay the same now or into the future. It means that we're going to have to develop just as much as we've developed over the past couple of months.

It's time to catch up but it's also time to realise that we're not going to always drive the change, maybe we need to accept it and develop that change further.

It is all programmable!

For more information about Investec, visit www.investec.com.




More from The Working Lunch with Arabile Gumede presented by Investec

Is business culture in South Africa humane?

1 September 2021 11:46 AM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

