It's scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve - Top official





President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday lamented the lack of ethics in the public service.

He said there is still a long way to go towards instilling this culture among civil servants.

There are several ways that the government has been trying to instill such a culture -from efforts to professionalise the public service to establishing institutions such as the public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit, which is meant to set Norms and standards for ethics and integrity and help fight against corruption in the public service.

Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, chief director of the unit at the Department of Public Service and Administration, has more.

I agree with the president that it is scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve. The unit is important. It is a long-term process that needs support even from civilians. The focus should also be on leadership commitment. Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief director - Ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit

It is important to build ethics infrastructure. The number of ethics officers is now 340. Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief director - Ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit

Does this not duplicate capacity and skills already there in government?

There may be areas where there are overlaps, but I think it is more about complementing. This unit improves accountability and coordination of work between departments. One thing that has that others don't is the sharing of information, following international best practice. Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief director - Ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit

