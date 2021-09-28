It's scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve - Top official
President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday lamented the lack of ethics in the public service.
He said there is still a long way to go towards instilling this culture among civil servants.
There are several ways that the government has been trying to instill such a culture -from efforts to professionalise the public service to establishing institutions such as the public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit, which is meant to set Norms and standards for ethics and integrity and help fight against corruption in the public service.
Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, chief director of the unit at the Department of Public Service and Administration, has more.
I agree with the president that it is scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve. The unit is important. It is a long-term process that needs support even from civilians. The focus should also be on leadership commitment.Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief director - Ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit
It is important to build ethics infrastructure. The number of ethics officers is now 340.Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief director - Ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit
Does this not duplicate capacity and skills already there in government?
There may be areas where there are overlaps, but I think it is more about complementing. This unit improves accountability and coordination of work between departments. One thing that has that others don't is the sharing of information, following international best practice.Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Chief director - Ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
I'm voting for the ANC, I'm embarrassed by my decision - Caller
Listeners reveal on The Clement Manyathela show why they will vote for the African National Congress in the forthcoming elections.Read More
Minister Senzo Mchunu 'extremely' worried about Emfuleni Municipality
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mnchunu about the bucket system and water crisis in Emfuleni municipality.Read More
We are appealing to residents to be vigilant at parks - Joburg City Parks
John Perlman speaks to Joburg City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley about beefed-up security at their facilities.Read More
Minister Mthethwa, his officials and NAC management must go - Sibongile Mngoma
John Perlman speaks to opera singer Sibongile Mngoma who is staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council.Read More
Why you need to make a stop at the Nelson Mandela Capture site
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nelson Mandela Capture Site head of operations Thuli Mtolo about what the museum has to offer.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu denies being at scene where nephew's body was discovered
State prosecutor Riana Williams asked Ndlovu why she was always placed in the vicinity when news of her alleged victims’ death came.Read More
We will welcome relaxation of regulations to level 1 - Tourism Business Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says there are some good signs from the German market, the US, Canada, the Netherlands and few others.Read More
We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela
University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation reflects on a possible easing of restrictions.Read More
Mthethwa: 5 NAC members implicated in R300 million funding bungle
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More