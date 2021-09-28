'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus'
The UK and South African government scientific experts have met to speak about the latest trends around COVID-19. The most important issue is why South Africa is still on the UK red list.
The UK registered its gratitude to South African scientists for their willingness to share both data and expertise. They also discussed the recognition of each other's vaccine certificates.
South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray has more.
The important thing was for us as South Africans to demonstrate that we have good knowledge and extensive knowledge of the epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 and that we have a good understanding of the variant of concern and that we have a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what varients are emerging and where.Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
We were able to demonstrate that South Africa has extensive testing, extensive capacity to tests and we have good systems in place to monitor the molecular epidemiology or the evolution of the virus all the time.Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142544324_novel-coronavirus-disease-named-covid-19-with-the-flag-of-south-africa-shown-against-a-cracked-wall-.html?vti=logd18mi3muv3149jf-1-14
