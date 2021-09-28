'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus'

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 4/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:09 Treasury well on its way to rein in on debt as it records its first budget primary surplus in three years The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

125 125

Today at 18:14 IDC reduces annual loss to R33m on strict cash flow management The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 How the Sigmund project is revolutionizing the global tourism industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Alan Elliott Merschen - Founder of the Sigmund Project

125 125

Today at 18:50 SA's economy continues to bleed jobs as data showed that the number of employees in the formal, non-agricultural sector fell by 86 000 to around 9.57 million in Q2 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125