Exploring the main tourist attractions for the North Coast
The tourism sector has been hammered and bruised over the last 18 months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. While the local market is now driving tourism within South Africa, as more people take the chance to explore their nation, the industry is progressively gaining pace.
South Africa is likewise turning to the worldwide market, despite the fact that it is still on the UK's Red List.
This is a concern because the United Kingdom remains a significant tourism market for South Africa, with the country losing more than R700 million each month it remains on the list.
Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe head Cheryl Peters discussed upcoming tourism developments for the KwaZulu Natal region as well as explaining the role of enterprise Ilembe.
Enterprise Ilembe is the economic development agency for the Ilembe district which is one of the 10 districts for tourism, investment promotion, and also one driving economic development within the district.Cheryl Peters, head - Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe
Tourism is the key driver in the economy of Ilembe and unfortunately has not been immune to the impact of COVID-19.Cheryl Peters, head - Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe
I think our tourism industry has been relatively quiet and has grown as a result of collaborative efforts. Tourists are flocking to the area, and the numbers are increasing. The state of the sector, in my opinion, is that we are here, working hard to ensure that the visitor experience in the district is not harmed, that we are safe, and that the sector is implementing COVID-19 protocols. I believe that service excellence has always been what we have been known for and that any visitors coming through can still experience that.Cheryl Peters, head - Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe
Peters says domestic tourism is critical, as is collaboration and engagement with neighboring provinces and businesses, in order to revive the country's economy.
Chemicals poured into streams after a UPL warehouse was destroyed during July's looting and unrest, therefore some beaches north of the Umgeni River remained blocked as a preventative measure. In August, the municipality announced that all activity in the area around the river and sea had been halted until authorities deemed it safe.
Not every beach is closed. Some beaches north of Durban, from Umhlanga to Ballito, are still closed, however, beaches north of Ballito, such as Salt Rock and Tinley Manor Beach, are currently open.Cheryl Peters, head - Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe
Listen to the full interview below...
