I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed famed South African journalist Redi Tlhabi (scroll up to listen).
She formerly presented The Redi Tlhabi Show on 702 and CapeTalk.
Tlhabi holds an honours degree in Political Economy and English Literature.
She is married to a doctor and has two children and a stepchild, comedian Lesego Tlhabi (better known as Coconut Kelz).
What is it that Tlhabi believes about money?
Does it keep her up at night?
Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?
How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?
I am [responsible with money]. But I wouldn’t say I’m conservative. I do save… but I like to spoil myself…Redi Tlhabi
My mom provided enough, but there was no extra…Redi Tlhabi
I have a lot of shoes… On several occasions, I’ve come home with a brand-new pair of shoes only to find that I already had the same pair!Redi Tlhabi
Somehow Zuma supporters think there’s no impact to decimating public institutions… running the country’s economy into the ground… I am encouraged when I see the progress the SIU is making…Redi Tlhabi
It was a tough upbringing… losing a dad at age 9 in a violent, traumatic way… but I had a happy childhood… I fared better than my counterparts… I was given every tool to chase my dreams…Redi Tlhabi
You [Bruce Whitfield] gave me an internship when I was 20 years old. You were a slave driver, but I live to tell the tale.Redi Tlhabi
The SABC took care of me. I was happy with what I was earning… I interviewed former President Thabo Mbeki. The powers that be wasn’t happy that I challenged him on HIV… It was the first time in my career that I felt the chills…Redi Tlhabi
I’m anxious about the future… like a lot of South Africans… I don’t want my children to inherit this anxiety… I’m investing in their education… They are pupils at a local private school… I will spend every cent to make that [allow them to study anywhere] happen…Redi Tlhabi
A whole lot of my loved ones would not be here today had they not had private medical aid care. And extra to pay for the gaps.Redi Tlhabi
