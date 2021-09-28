I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Treasury well on its way to rein in on debt as it records its first budget primary surplus in three years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:14
IDC reduces annual loss to R33m on strict cash flow management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
How the Sigmund project is revolutionizing the global tourism industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Elliott Merschen - Founder of the Sigmund Project
Today at 18:50
SA's economy continues to bleed jobs as data showed that the number of employees in the formal, non-agricultural sector fell by 86 000 to around 9.57 million in Q2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Steinhoff pushes back on liquidation in South Africa Business Day journalist Katharine Child says the case is tricky because Steinhoff is a multinational company that is in a type of... 28 September 2021 4:54 PM
'There is a slight increase in employment growth in the mining sector' The Don Consultancy Group chief economist Chifi Mhango believes that more effort is needed to improve the country's job creation i... 28 September 2021 4:22 PM
Exploring the main tourist attractions for the North Coast Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe head Cheryl Peters says Ilembe's economy is based on tourism, which has regrettably n... 28 September 2021 2:55 PM
View all Local
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto. 28 September 2021 7:38 AM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation reflects on a possible easing of restrictions... 27 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Politics
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702. 23 September 2021 12:06 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman livid after house sitter leaves her house in a mess Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:25 AM
702 staffers choose their favourite South African songs In line with Heritage Day, we have put together a list of 702 staffers’ favourite South African songs. 24 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi

28 September 2021 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Redi Tlhabi
money beliefs
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed famed South African journalist Redi Tlhabi (scroll up to listen).

She formerly presented The Redi Tlhabi Show on 702 and CapeTalk.

Tlhabi holds an honours degree in Political Economy and English Literature.

She is married to a doctor and has two children and a stepchild, comedian Lesego Tlhabi (better known as Coconut Kelz).

  • What is it that Tlhabi believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

I am [responsible with money]. But I wouldn’t say I’m conservative. I do save… but I like to spoil myself…

Redi Tlhabi

My mom provided enough, but there was no extra…

Redi Tlhabi

I have a lot of shoes… On several occasions, I’ve come home with a brand-new pair of shoes only to find that I already had the same pair!

Redi Tlhabi

More "Other People's Money" articles:

Somehow Zuma supporters think there’s no impact to decimating public institutions… running the country’s economy into the ground… I am encouraged when I see the progress the SIU is making…

Redi Tlhabi

It was a tough upbringing… losing a dad at age 9 in a violent, traumatic way… but I had a happy childhood… I fared better than my counterparts… I was given every tool to chase my dreams…

Redi Tlhabi

You [Bruce Whitfield] gave me an internship when I was 20 years old. You were a slave driver, but I live to tell the tale.

Redi Tlhabi

The SABC took care of me. I was happy with what I was earning… I interviewed former President Thabo Mbeki. The powers that be wasn’t happy that I challenged him on HIV… It was the first time in my career that I felt the chills…

Redi Tlhabi

I’m anxious about the future… like a lot of South Africans… I don’t want my children to inherit this anxiety… I’m investing in their education… They are pupils at a local private school… I will spend every cent to make that [allow them to study anywhere] happen…

Redi Tlhabi

A whole lot of my loved ones would not be here today had they not had private medical aid care. And extra to pay for the gaps.

Redi Tlhabi

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi




28 September 2021 3:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Redi Tlhabi
money beliefs
Other People's Money

More from Make Money Mondays

I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko

14 September 2021 2:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)

17 May 2021 8:01 PM

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus'

World

Steinhoff pushes back on liquidation in South Africa

Local

'There is a slight increase in employment growth in the mining sector'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith’s bribery case set down for 2 November

28 September 2021 6:04 PM

Mother of Nolusindiso Bless still in shock, disbelief over her murder

28 September 2021 5:57 PM

Ramaphosa: The longer it takes to vaccinate world, the greater the loss of life

28 September 2021 5:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA