'There is a slight increase in employment growth in the mining sector'
The Don Consultancy Group (DCG) chief economist Chifi Mhango believes that the Quarterly Employment Statistics data released today by Statistics South Africa indicates that more needs to be done by both the government and the private sector for South African employment numbers to improve in a depressed economic environment across key economic sectors.
South Africa's total employment rate has decreased by 86,000, representing a 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter decrease, from 9.652,000 in March 2021 to 9.566,000 in June 2021, according to Statistics South Africa. This was primarily due to declines in the community services, manufacturing, construction, electricity, and business services industries.
You need to look at the key economic factors, and if you look at these figures and what happened in terms of GDP figures in the second quarter, you will see a similar trend.Chifi Mhango, chief economist - Don Consultancy Group
The mining sector, which saw a slight improvement in GDP growth in the second quarter, is also seeing a slight increase in employment growth.Chifi Mhango, chief economist - Don Consultancy Group
RELATED: 'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'
What we are seeing now is that, despite the fact that the government is announcing these specific projects, there appears to be no deadline on them, so it is becoming clear in construction which is influenced by key government projects.Chifi Mhango, chief economist - Don Consultancy Group
The government announced R791 billion in infrastructure investment over the next three years, which should come out very strongly in terms of the considered numbers if they were actually implemented. As a result, we can conclude that there is a lack of implementation in that sector.Chifi Mhango, chief economist - Don Consultancy Group
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12658330_cutting-jobs.html?vti=nrv6dn7cs1h0euva8m-1-7
More from Local
Steinhoff pushes back on liquidation in South Africa
Business Day journalist Katharine Child says the case is tricky because Steinhoff is a multinational company that is in a type of bankruptcy protection in the Netherlands, which leads them to claim that South African courts should not intervene.Read More
Exploring the main tourist attractions for the North Coast
Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe head Cheryl Peters says Ilembe's economy is based on tourism, which has regrettably not been spared from the effects of COVID-19.Read More
Nzimande dismisses DA complaint over Afrikaans as an official language
The DA lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission, saying the minister's insistence on defining Afrikaans as a foreign language in South Africa was hateful and unconstitutional.Read More
It's scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve - Top official
Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, chief director of public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance uni at the Department of Public Service and Administration, has more.Read More
I'm voting for the ANC, I'm embarrassed by my decision - Caller
Listeners reveal on The Clement Manyathela show why they will vote for the African National Congress in the forthcoming elections.Read More
Minister Senzo Mchunu 'extremely' worried about Emfuleni Municipality
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mnchunu about the bucket system and water crisis in Emfuleni municipality.Read More
We are appealing to residents to be vigilant at parks - Joburg City Parks
John Perlman speaks to Joburg City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley about beefed-up security at their facilities.Read More
Minister Mthethwa, his officials and NAC management must go - Sibongile Mngoma
John Perlman speaks to opera singer Sibongile Mngoma who is staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council.Read More
Why you need to make a stop at the Nelson Mandela Capture site
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nelson Mandela Capture Site head of operations Thuli Mtolo about what the museum has to offer.Read More