'There is a slight increase in employment growth in the mining sector'





The Don Consultancy Group (DCG) chief economist Chifi Mhango believes that the Quarterly Employment Statistics data released today by Statistics South Africa indicates that more needs to be done by both the government and the private sector for South African employment numbers to improve in a depressed economic environment across key economic sectors.

South Africa's total employment rate has decreased by 86,000, representing a 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter decrease, from 9.652,000 in March 2021 to 9.566,000 in June 2021, according to Statistics South Africa. This was primarily due to declines in the community services, manufacturing, construction, electricity, and business services industries.

You need to look at the key economic factors, and if you look at these figures and what happened in terms of GDP figures in the second quarter, you will see a similar trend. Chifi Mhango, chief economist - Don Consultancy Group

The mining sector, which saw a slight improvement in GDP growth in the second quarter, is also seeing a slight increase in employment growth. Chifi Mhango, chief economist - Don Consultancy Group

What we are seeing now is that, despite the fact that the government is announcing these specific projects, there appears to be no deadline on them, so it is becoming clear in construction which is influenced by key government projects. Chifi Mhango, chief economist - Don Consultancy Group

The government announced R791 billion in infrastructure investment over the next three years, which should come out very strongly in terms of the considered numbers if they were actually implemented. As a result, we can conclude that there is a lack of implementation in that sector. Chifi Mhango, chief economist - Don Consultancy Group

