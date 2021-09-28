Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Treasury well on its way to rein in on debt as it records its first budget primary surplus in three years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:14
IDC reduces annual loss to R33m on strict cash flow management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
How the Sigmund project is revolutionizing the global tourism industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Elliott Merschen - Founder of the Sigmund Project
Today at 18:50
SA's economy continues to bleed jobs as data showed that the number of employees in the formal, non-agricultural sector fell by 86 000 to around 9.57 million in Q2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Steinhoff pushes back on liquidation in South Africa

28 September 2021 4:54 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
African economy
Steinhoff
liquidation

Business Day journalist Katharine Child says the case is tricky because Steinhoff is a multinational company that is in a type of bankruptcy protection in the Netherlands, which leads them to claim that South African courts should not intervene.

Steinhoff has stated in legal papers that if a court in SA tries to liquidate it, this will undermine the Netherlands court process and could have repercussions far beyond itself and damage mutual respect between European and SA courts, which sometimes collaborate on cross-border matters.

Steinhoff’s appeal to the Constitutional Court comes after high court judge Hayley Slingers ruled the case to liquidate Steinhoff, which owns SA firm Pepkor and European retailer Pepco, can be heard in Cape Town even as the company is registered in the Netherlands. Steinhoff is under Dutch courts’ supervision in the Netherlands in a settlement process that is a form of bankruptcy protection.

Business Day journalist Katharine Child has more.

I think Steinhoff is being somewhat premature, so what they have done is argue that the case against them should not occur in South Africa.

Katharine Child, journalist - Business Day

It is quite complicated because Steinhoff is multinational and is under a form of bankruptcy protection in the Netherlands, so they believe the South African courts should not interfere, but the decision for the case to go forward in South Africa has not begun.

Katharine Child, journalist - Business Day

RELATED: Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

The judge made that decision and said yes it can go ahead here but did not give any reason as to why they should be held in South Africa which we expect next week.

Katharine Child, journalist - Business Day

Steinhoff has said, You have all these claims against us from people who bought or sold their firm for our shares and lost everything when the share price plummeted. We want to put an end to all of this litigation; they have R184 billion in claims against them, and it came with a settlement; this is different from the liquidation effort; the settlement must be voted on, and both the Netherlands and South Africa must accept it. It has already been accepted by the Dutch court and is halfway there.

Katharine Child, journalist - Business Day

Listen to the full interview below...




28 September 2021 4:54 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
African economy
Steinhoff
liquidation

