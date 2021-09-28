Steinhoff pushes back on liquidation in South Africa





Steinhoff has stated in legal papers that if a court in SA tries to liquidate it, this will undermine the Netherlands court process and could have repercussions far beyond itself and damage mutual respect between European and SA courts, which sometimes collaborate on cross-border matters.

Steinhoff’s appeal to the Constitutional Court comes after high court judge Hayley Slingers ruled the case to liquidate Steinhoff, which owns SA firm Pepkor and European retailer Pepco, can be heard in Cape Town even as the company is registered in the Netherlands. Steinhoff is under Dutch courts’ supervision in the Netherlands in a settlement process that is a form of bankruptcy protection.

Business Day journalist Katharine Child has more.

I think Steinhoff is being somewhat premature, so what they have done is argue that the case against them should not occur in South Africa. Katharine Child, journalist - Business Day

It is quite complicated because Steinhoff is multinational and is under a form of bankruptcy protection in the Netherlands, so they believe the South African courts should not interfere, but the decision for the case to go forward in South Africa has not begun. Katharine Child, journalist - Business Day

The judge made that decision and said yes it can go ahead here but did not give any reason as to why they should be held in South Africa which we expect next week. Katharine Child, journalist - Business Day

Steinhoff has said, You have all these claims against us from people who bought or sold their firm for our shares and lost everything when the share price plummeted. We want to put an end to all of this litigation; they have R184 billion in claims against them, and it came with a settlement; this is different from the liquidation effort; the settlement must be voted on, and both the Netherlands and South Africa must accept it. It has already been accepted by the Dutch court and is halfway there. Katharine Child, journalist - Business Day

