The Azania Mosaka Show
Lifestyle

Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing

1 October 2021
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Lexus
Sponsored Content
Lexus LS 500
luxury sedans
Japanese carmaker

Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range.

Take the spotlight in the way of elegance and refinement in the Lexus LS 500 range. The provocative sedan focuses the eye as the driver passes by, with its coupé-like look and perfected exterior and interior details. The most advanced Lexus LS 500 ever has been created and is waiting to advance your lifestyle as the driver or passenger.

The design of the Lexus LS 500 demands to be looked at with its eye-catching spindle grille that introduces you to people tastefully before you’ve even said a word. The visionary grille is inspired by traditional Japanese etching, which took eight hours a day for over six months to craft, and is calibrated to catch and reflect light.

The unique and innovative design of the Lexus LS 500 profile, redesigned headlights, taillights and daring front fascia make an artistic statement that evokes confidence and positive emotion within the driver. This is a refined vehicle for a refined owner.

Not only will you be impressed, but you’ll impress your passengers too. With its quiet cabin to enjoy music and conversation, seat cushions designed for less vibration and ultimate comfort, and interiors that you can customise to suit your personality, the luxurious LS 500 is just waiting to impress you, every time. Not to mention the incredible back-seat massage function in the Lexus LS 500 and Lexus LS 500h models. This is the type of world-class luxury you and your passengers deserve on any journey.

Make your arrival one to remember in the Lexus LS 500.

Experience Amazing, visit www.lexus.co.za.




Share this:
