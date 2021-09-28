Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up
Travel expert Alan Elliott Merschen recently launched an online hub for the sharing of ideas to find new solutions facing practitioners today.
He says The SIGMUND Project's primary purpose is to support innovation in the global tourism industry.
Collaboration and partnership are what drive the digital not-for-profit.
It works because it's all digital and it's online... It was started about ten weeks ago... We have visitors to the site from over 108 countries...Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
They're looking for... either collaborators, partners, financiers; a whole different array of needs for the individual project that they have visualised.Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
The only "restriction" is that the ideas must be tourism-related.
It could be anything as simple as an app to enable tourists to find the best street art anywhere in the world says Merschen.
We've seen tour companies that are set up for home school holidays where a teacher is brought in to your vacation destination and works with the kids... We've got one gentleman in Nepal who during Covid decided to change his small touring company to a software company by developing software that made the whole process paperless...Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
No idea gets to move forward unless it's shared with other [right] people. Within that process you find out what the idea can do and how the idea can accelerate, how the idea can grow.Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
One of the things that makes The SIGMUND Project unique is that it's not just for new ideas, it could be multi-billion-dollar companies that have a challenge...Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
Merschen agrees that this idea could have a broader application far beyond the tourism industry.
Hopefully, in the spirit of The SIGMUND Project someone from another industry will take the same initiative and use what we've created and put that forward as their collaboration into other areas beyond tourism.Alan Elliott Merschen, Founder - The SIGMUND Project
To hear more about this groundbreaking tourism project, take a listen (skip to 2:06):
