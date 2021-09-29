'Govt should stop state capture, cadre deployment to afford basic income grant'
Business Unity SA (BUSA) says the country cannot afford a basic income grant.
The organisation argues that it is not a sustainable model. It represents almost all big business in the country.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Busa president Bonang Mohale says they have spoken to all their organisations and basic income grant will not be the right thing now.
You can only do basic income grants like other countries such as Brazil only if you are growing. We have lost a million jobs, that is where we should be concentrating on and focusing on. Our problem is stubborn high levels of unemployment.Bonang Mohale, President - BUSA
For us to afford things like income grants, the government must stop state capture because you stop the bleeding. They must stop cadre deployment because we are where we are today because of cadre deployment.Bonang Mohale, President - BUSA
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
DIGITAL VIBES: 'Carry out consequence management regardless of where it occurs'
Listeners of The Clement Manyathela show reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the publication of the Special Investigating Unit's report into Digital Vibes.Read More
Zondo commission granted fifth extension
The commission will now have until 31 December to hand over its final report.Read More
IN FULL: Ramaphosa releases SIU report into Digital Vibes
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the report in July and subsequently sent notices to all those referred to in the report, giving them an opportunity to object to its publication.Read More
86 000 jobs lost in formal (non-agricultural) sector from March to June
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the quarterly employment statistics from Stats SA with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up
The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.Read More
Steinhoff pushes back on liquidation in South Africa
Business Day journalist Katharine Child says the case is tricky because Steinhoff is a multinational company that is in a type of bankruptcy protection in the Netherlands, which leads them to claim that South African courts should not intervene.Read More
'There is a slight increase in employment growth in the mining sector'
The Don Consultancy Group chief economist Chifi Mhango believes that more effort is needed to improve the country's job creation initiatives.Read More
Exploring the main tourist attractions for the North Coast
Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe head Cheryl Peters says Ilembe's economy is based on tourism, which has regrettably not been spared from the effects of COVID-19.Read More
Nzimande dismisses DA complaint over Afrikaans as an official language
The DA lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission, saying the minister's insistence on defining Afrikaans as a foreign language in South Africa was hateful and unconstitutional.Read More
It's scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve - Top official
Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, chief director of public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance uni at the Department of Public Service and Administration, has more.Read More