IN FULL: Ramaphosa releases SIU report into Digital Vibes
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The president on Wednesday authorised the publication of the Special Investigating Unit's report on the Digital Vibes scandal.
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the findings in July.
He subsequently sent notices to all those referred to in the report, giving them an opportunity to object to its publication.
The Presidency explains this was done in the interests of fairness and in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.
The 100-page report outlines how millions of your taxpayer rands were irregularly paid to Digital Vibes and were squandered on repairs to former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's home and a Land Cruiser for his son among many other things.
The SIU notes that during a briefing in May, Mkhize denied that he or his family benefitted from the dogy deal; the report states this denial was a lie.
The report also found Digital Vibes failed to declare company tax and VAT to Sars.
SIU report into Digital Vib... by Primedia Broadcasting
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : IN FULL: Ramaphosa releases SIU report into Digital Vibes
More from Local
DIGITAL VIBES: 'Carry out consequence management regardless of where it occurs'
Listeners of The Clement Manyathela show reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the publication of the Special Investigating Unit's report into Digital Vibes.Read More
Zondo commission granted fifth extension
The commission will now have until 31 December to hand over its final report.Read More
'Govt should stop state capture, cadre deployment to afford basic income grant'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Business Unity SA president Bonang Mohale about why they opposed the basic income grant.Read More
86 000 jobs lost in formal (non-agricultural) sector from March to June
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the quarterly employment statistics from Stats SA with Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up
The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen.Read More
Steinhoff pushes back on liquidation in South Africa
Business Day journalist Katharine Child says the case is tricky because Steinhoff is a multinational company that is in a type of bankruptcy protection in the Netherlands, which leads them to claim that South African courts should not intervene.Read More
'There is a slight increase in employment growth in the mining sector'
The Don Consultancy Group chief economist Chifi Mhango believes that more effort is needed to improve the country's job creation initiatives.Read More
Exploring the main tourist attractions for the North Coast
Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe head Cheryl Peters says Ilembe's economy is based on tourism, which has regrettably not been spared from the effects of COVID-19.Read More
Nzimande dismisses DA complaint over Afrikaans as an official language
The DA lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission, saying the minister's insistence on defining Afrikaans as a foreign language in South Africa was hateful and unconstitutional.Read More
It's scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve - Top official
Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, chief director of public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance uni at the Department of Public Service and Administration, has more.Read More