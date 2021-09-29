WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian
A young girl has gone viral for sharing how she eats meat although vegetarian to survive.
The almost 2 minutes video has tweeps praising the girl for wanting to survive.
Probably the best video this Internet has seen today.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wx2HciuO7j— His Excellency™ (@Pedro_Penda) September 27, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
