Tweeps share how they found out their partners got married behind their backs
Many couples in South Africa tied the knot over the weekend and some Twitter users shared how their partners got married behind their backs.
Some users revealed how this has been going on for years and how they found out.
Read the tweets below:
Not my boyfriend getting married yesterday 🤣🤣🤣🤣🚮— Vho Tshinakaho Nekhavhambe 👑 (@Takkie_Mukwevho) September 26, 2021
2017 My husband disappeared for 3 nights because some people wanted to kill him. He came back home with lovebites😂😂— Boipelo Manyowa (@BoiManyowa) September 26, 2021
And my friend’s boyfriend got married yesterday as well🥵🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/jZAbdCqr6F— Ma-Khumalo (@NdisoKay) September 26, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
