'My duty is to present best case for client and let somebody else be the judge'
What happens when you decide to employ the services of a legal professional?
Maybe it’s a lawyer, an attorney or an advocate - how does this process even start? As a client, you are the one paying for the legal services, but is it mandatory for you to take their advice or act on their legal opinions? How can one be empowered when entering this type of partnership and not be taken for a ride with exorbitant legal fees being the main result?
MORE: I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor
PopLaw founder Sinal Govender has more.
I view my job as a lawyer as an adviser, similar to the medical profession. You can make the best diagnosis of a case and fule recommendations. The clients decide what they do based on that advice. To get a second opinion will be best for you.Sinal Govender, Founder - PopLaw
It depends on the kind of lawyer you are and the kind of practice, again similar to the medical profession. I don't feel it's ethical for me to take a case that I don't think has a very strong chance of success simply because time costs money.Sinal Govender, Founder - PopLaw
What happens if a client confesses to committing a crime?
Criminal cases are self-explanatory, that is the state versus the accused. In a civil case, the court has to decide the matter on the balance of probabilities. In a criminal matter, because the consequences are dire, the standard that is applied is beyond a reasonable doubt.Sinal Govender, Founder - PopLaw
Your job is to represent the best interest of the client. If I believe somebody guilty, my ethical duty is to present the best case for them and let somebody else be the judge. Sometimes a lawyer will tell a client that if you are guilty I am not going to represent you. In that case, I will tell you what the state needs to prove and I am going to introduce to some information that is going to introduce elements of reasonable doubt.Sinal Govender, Founder - PopLaw
Listen below for the full interview...
