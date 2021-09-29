DIGITAL VIBES: 'Carry out consequence management regardless of where it occurs'





On Wednesday, the president gave his approval for the report of the Special Investigating Unit into the Digital Vibes scandal to be made public. The 100-page report details how millions of taxpayer rands were improperly paid to Digital Vibes and spent on repairs to former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's house and a Land Cruiser for his son, among other things.

According to the evidence gathered by the SIU, Dr. Anban Pillay, former acting director-general of the national Department of Health during the Covid-19 media campaign, made numerous material intentional misrepresentations to the National Treasury in a letter to the National Treasury dated 11 May 2020 in which he requested approval to deviate from normal procurement procedures which leads to the conclusion that he committed fraud in this regard.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show voiced their opinions on the digital vibes saga, with many expressing dissatisfaction with the president's actions against those accused, as well as the increasing corruption in the country.

It is disgusting and disappointing that we are dealing with the issue of state capture during the same process where we expect those found guilty to be punished but instead they continue to steal, and I am suggesting that Zweli Mkhize and all those who benefited from digital vibes pay back all the money and proceed with the action to demonstrate that corruption does not pay. Moshere, Caller

How can you steal knowing that your party is the number one accuser and is being investigated by state capture? They don't have fear because they know they have weakened the state security forces, so they are basically above the law. Mandla, Caller

When Ramaphosa became president, we threw our weight behind him because he promised new dawn through fighting corruption, but now I have lost all faith in him; the man just can't make decisions on his own; it's as if he has people pulling his strings. William, Caller

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago provided details on what will happen to the accused and the consequences they will face.

We gave the report to the president on 30 June 2021, and we later gave a separate document with a reference to executive decisions that the president had to make. We did this because the minister was reporting directly to the president, and we needed responsibility to be taken on that, but we all know what happened afterward. The Cabinet was reshuffled, and the minister resigned, but we wanted the president to take action against the minister for the things mentioned in the report, to ensure that consequence management is carried out. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

We took those affidavits there not for pleasure, but because we are instituting a serious case against digital vibes and other respondents who were there, where we want to set aside the contract and then recover the entire R150 million that was paid. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

For us, consequence management must occur regardless of where it occurs or who must be dealt with. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

Whether they are suspended or not is a question for their departments to answer, but we can say we have made referrals for discipline to all of them. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

Dr Pillay was the DG at the time the report was completed, and we then took the referral to the president, but because he is no longer the acting DG, he is now the deputy director-general, and we now have to send another referral to the acting DG to discipline him separately from the others who are dealt with by their line managers. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

Whether you are an executive or not, if there is money, we will recover it from them. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

