Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Friday and Saturday
We are expecting some stormy weather in some parts of the country today. The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 1 weather warning for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen has more.
We have a nice weather season coming. Rainwise, which is really what everybody is interested in, we see quite a lot of rainfall for the eastern parts of the country. We will experience some thunderstorms this week in Gauteng.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Friday and Saturday. are big thunderstorm days in Gauteng.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
A R750-billion financing plan can help SA move forward with green energy
Daily Maverick investigating climate change journalist Ethan Van Diemen says specific developed countries have been obligated to finance the transition in developing countries.Read More
Law clinic on a mission to tackle thousands of dodgy loan deals in South Africa
Stellenbosch University Law Clinic senior attorney Stephan van der Merwe says they were approached by members of the public and a journalist.Read More
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital burns unit receives a R70-million donation
Unit director Prof Adelin Muganza says the donation will help with the challenges they've been having with the volume of patients outnumbering the number of beds, particularly in the ICU.Read More
CAREER PATH FOR CENTENARIANS: 'Clients don't want candidates over the age of 65'
Mindworx chief operations officer Martin Pienaar provides advice on how to plan a career for centenarians as many people struggle to save for retirement.Read More
Did you know you can use a portion of your retirement fund for housing needs?
Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate advice and administration senior consultant Shameer Chothia about pension fund backed home loans.Read More
'My duty is to present best case for client and let somebody else be the judge'
PopLaw founder Sinal Govender says sometimes a lawyer will tell a client that if you are guilty I am not going to represent you but offer some information that is going to introduce elements of reasonable doubt.Read More
DIGITAL VIBES: 'Carry out consequence management regardless of where it occurs'
Listeners of The Clement Manyathela show reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the publication of the Special Investigating Unit's report into Digital Vibes.Read More
Zondo commission granted fifth extension
The commission will now have until 31 December to hand over its final report.Read More
IN FULL: Ramaphosa releases SIU report into Digital Vibes
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the report in July and subsequently sent notices to all those referred to in the report, giving them an opportunity to object to its publication.Read More