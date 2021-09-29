Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Friday and Saturday

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:10 SIU reports that Former health minister Zweli Mkhize directly influenced the Department of Health’s decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now

Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

125 125

Today at 18:12 How the new law to force South African companies to report pay differences between executives and workers may affect skills war and the workplace The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 The Meridian paper on how Eskom can leverage on the transition towards a low carbon economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Emily Tyler - Meridian Economics' climate change lead

125 125

Today at 18:48 How Covid-19 increased financial crime trends The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nischal Mewalall - CEO of SABRIC

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - What two decades of innovation looks like from Google's vantage point The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Vanishing Bank Branches The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125