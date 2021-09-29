CAREER PATH FOR CENTENARIANS: 'Clients don't want candidates over the age of 65'
When approaching the age of 60, many people will not be able to retire until they have saved 40% of their income over the course of their careers. Given how few people save that much, most people will have to either drastically reduce their retirement expenses and hope they have saved enough to last a lifetime, or they will have to work well past the age of 60 and, because we are so much healthier now, they will have to work well past the age of 60.
Mindworx chief operations officer Martin Pienaar says if one does not set aside 40% of one's salary for retirement, one is more likely not to retire early and happily.
It is quite improbable that you will be able to afford to retire at 55 or 65 years old if you do not put 40% of your pay aside today, even for the middle class and wealthy people.Martin Pienaar, Chief operations officer - Mindworx
I believe the common thread here is that we will be working longer, and if we are going to work longer, how do we keep our skills current?Martin Pienaar, Chief operations officer - Mindworx
Martin Pienaar mentioned that physical and mental fitness is essential for an ever-changing work environment that necessitates attention, and ageism is a big concern, particularly in competitive marketplaces. Many people prefer to work as independent contractors or through gig platforms rather than directly for businesses as a result of this prejudice. This is also true for many newbies to the workforce, who would rather use these platforms to market their skills than take official employment with a company.
Things are changing too quickly now; technology is progressing; jobs are evolving; parts of our employment' tasks are being automated away; if we do not embark on a lifelong learning journey, we will not be able to sustain ourselves as we age.Martin Pienaar, Chief operations officer - Mindworx
I believe we are living longer lives, but we are also living healthier lives in general, and I think if we are going to work into our 70s and 80s we should prioritise our mental and physical health over our skills because we will be working for a long time.Martin Pienaar, Chief operations officer - Mindworx
I believe that one of the areas where operations must change is to eliminate age discrimination. I think that most organisations have mandatory retirement ages, and Mindworx is also a recruitment firm, and we discovered that our clients did not want to see candidates over the age of 65.Martin Pienaar, Chief operations officer - Mindworx
Listen to the full interview below...
