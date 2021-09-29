Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital burns unit receives a R70-million donation

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:10
SIU reports that Former health minister Zweli Mkhize directly influenced the Department of Health’s decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 18:12
How the new law to force South African companies to report pay differences between executives and workers may affect skills war and the workplace
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The Meridian paper on how Eskom can leverage on the transition towards a low carbon economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Emily Tyler - Meridian Economics' climate change lead
Today at 18:48
How Covid-19 increased financial crime trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nischal Mewalall - CEO of SABRIC
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - What two decades of innovation looks like from Google's vantage point
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Vanishing Bank Branches
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sheraan Amod - CEO at RecoMed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
A R750-billion financing plan can help SA move forward with green energy Daily Maverick investigating climate change journalist Ethan Van Diemen says specific developed countries have been obligated to f... 29 September 2021 5:06 PM
Law clinic on a mission to tackle thousands of dodgy loan deals in South Africa Stellenbosch University Law Clinic senior attorney Stephan van der Merwe says they were approached by members of the public and a... 29 September 2021 5:03 PM
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital burns unit receives a R70-million donation Unit director Prof Adelin Muganza says the donation will help with the challenges they've been having with the volume of patients... 29 September 2021 4:37 PM
View all Local
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto. 28 September 2021 7:38 AM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
View all Politics
86 000 jobs lost in formal (non-agricultural) sector from March to June ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the quarterly employment statistics from Stats SA with Bruce Whitfield. 28 September 2021 9:07 PM
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
IDC slashes annual loss to R33m from over R3bn - 'strict cash flow management' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho about the Industrial Development Corporation's year-end financial results. 28 September 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
Tweeps share how they found out their partners got married behind their backs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:30 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Woman livid after house sitter leaves her house in a mess Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion
29 September 2021 4:37 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Unit director Prof Adelin Muganza says the donation will help with the challenges they've been having with the volume of patients outnumbering the number of beds, particularly in the ICU.

Due to the highly specialized service provided by the Burns Unit, more than 250 adults and 500 children with severe burns are admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital each year from Soweto, surrounding areas, and the continent. However, due to the increasing number of critically ill burn patients who are unable to access essential care, an extension of the facilities and services is urgently required.

To address this problem, a new wing of the Burns Unit, a partnership between Wits University and the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH), will be built thanks to a donation of R70 million from the Roy McAlpine Foundation.

This generous contribution will significantly improve the Unit's ability to provide high-quality healthcare to patients, as well as advance training and innovation in this area of healthcare for the greater good.

Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital director Prof. Adelin Muganza responded to the Roy McAlpine Foundation's donation by explaining how significant it will be for the hospital.

This unit turns 30 this year, and one of the major challenges we faced was the volume of patients we received, which exceeded the number of beds that we have, particularly in the ICU area.

Adelin Muganza, director - Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital

RELATED: Lungs are vital organs and if damaged can result in death quickly - Specialist

Having this R70-million donation will allow us to expand the unit, increasing the number of intensive care unit beds from 6 to approximately 22, which will have a significant impact on the number of patients we will receive.

Adelin Muganza, director - Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital Director Prof. Adelin Muganza says the goal is to also have a skin bank and a tissue engineering laboratory where synthetic and skin tissue for wound cover can be developed.

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Local

A R750-billion financing plan can help SA move forward with green energy

29 September 2021 5:06 PM

Daily Maverick investigating climate change journalist Ethan Van Diemen says specific developed countries have been obligated to finance the transition in developing countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Law clinic on a mission to tackle thousands of dodgy loan deals in South Africa

29 September 2021 5:03 PM

Stellenbosch University Law Clinic senior attorney Stephan van der Merwe says they were approached by members of the public and a journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CAREER PATH FOR CENTENARIANS: 'Clients don't want candidates over the age of 65'

29 September 2021 2:48 PM

Mindworx chief operations officer Martin Pienaar provides advice on how to plan a career for centenarians as many people struggle to save for retirement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did you know you can use a portion of your retirement fund for housing needs?

29 September 2021 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate advice and administration senior consultant Shameer Chothia about pension fund backed home loans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Friday and Saturday

29 September 2021 1:22 PM

South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says we see quite a lot of rainfall for the eastern parts of the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My duty is to present best case for client and let somebody else be the judge'

29 September 2021 12:27 PM

PopLaw founder Sinal Govender says sometimes a lawyer will tell a client that if you are guilty I am not going to represent you but offer some information that is going to introduce elements of reasonable doubt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DIGITAL VIBES: 'Carry out consequence management regardless of where it occurs'

29 September 2021 11:46 AM

Listeners of The Clement Manyathela show reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the publication of the Special Investigating Unit's report into Digital Vibes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo commission granted fifth extension

29 September 2021 11:20 AM

The commission will now have until 31 December to hand over its final report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IN FULL: Ramaphosa releases SIU report into Digital Vibes

29 September 2021 7:39 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the report in July and subsequently sent notices to all those referred to in the report, giving them an opportunity to object to its publication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt should stop state capture, cadre deployment to afford basic income grant'

29 September 2021 7:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Business Unity SA president Bonang Mohale about why they opposed the basic income grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital burns unit receives a R70-million donation

Local

Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Friday and Saturday

Local

DIGITAL VIBES: 'Carry out consequence management regardless of where it occurs'

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Cape Town approves unlawful occupation by-law

29 September 2021 5:45 PM

KZN Social Dev probing child abuse claims at unregistered Phoenix creche

29 September 2021 5:32 PM

Alleged Gupta fixer Kubentheran Moodley granted R150,000 bail

29 September 2021 5:20 PM

