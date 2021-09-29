Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital burns unit receives a R70-million donation
Due to the highly specialized service provided by the Burns Unit, more than 250 adults and 500 children with severe burns are admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital each year from Soweto, surrounding areas, and the continent. However, due to the increasing number of critically ill burn patients who are unable to access essential care, an extension of the facilities and services is urgently required.
To address this problem, a new wing of the Burns Unit, a partnership between Wits University and the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH), will be built thanks to a donation of R70 million from the Roy McAlpine Foundation.
This generous contribution will significantly improve the Unit's ability to provide high-quality healthcare to patients, as well as advance training and innovation in this area of healthcare for the greater good.
Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital director Prof. Adelin Muganza responded to the Roy McAlpine Foundation's donation by explaining how significant it will be for the hospital.
This unit turns 30 this year, and one of the major challenges we faced was the volume of patients we received, which exceeded the number of beds that we have, particularly in the ICU area.Adelin Muganza, director - Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital
RELATED: Lungs are vital organs and if damaged can result in death quickly - Specialist
Having this R70-million donation will allow us to expand the unit, increasing the number of intensive care unit beds from 6 to approximately 22, which will have a significant impact on the number of patients we will receive.Adelin Muganza, director - Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital
Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital Director Prof. Adelin Muganza says the goal is to also have a skin bank and a tissue engineering laboratory where synthetic and skin tissue for wound cover can be developed.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
A R750-billion financing plan can help SA move forward with green energy
Daily Maverick investigating climate change journalist Ethan Van Diemen says specific developed countries have been obligated to finance the transition in developing countries.Read More
Law clinic on a mission to tackle thousands of dodgy loan deals in South Africa
Stellenbosch University Law Clinic senior attorney Stephan van der Merwe says they were approached by members of the public and a journalist.Read More
CAREER PATH FOR CENTENARIANS: 'Clients don't want candidates over the age of 65'
Mindworx chief operations officer Martin Pienaar provides advice on how to plan a career for centenarians as many people struggle to save for retirement.Read More
Did you know you can use a portion of your retirement fund for housing needs?
Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate advice and administration senior consultant Shameer Chothia about pension fund backed home loans.Read More
Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Friday and Saturday
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says we see quite a lot of rainfall for the eastern parts of the country.Read More
'My duty is to present best case for client and let somebody else be the judge'
PopLaw founder Sinal Govender says sometimes a lawyer will tell a client that if you are guilty I am not going to represent you but offer some information that is going to introduce elements of reasonable doubt.Read More
DIGITAL VIBES: 'Carry out consequence management regardless of where it occurs'
Listeners of The Clement Manyathela show reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the publication of the Special Investigating Unit's report into Digital Vibes.Read More
Zondo commission granted fifth extension
The commission will now have until 31 December to hand over its final report.Read More
IN FULL: Ramaphosa releases SIU report into Digital Vibes
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the report in July and subsequently sent notices to all those referred to in the report, giving them an opportunity to object to its publication.Read More