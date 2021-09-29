Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital burns unit receives a R70-million donation





Due to the highly specialized service provided by the Burns Unit, more than 250 adults and 500 children with severe burns are admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital each year from Soweto, surrounding areas, and the continent. However, due to the increasing number of critically ill burn patients who are unable to access essential care, an extension of the facilities and services is urgently required.

To address this problem, a new wing of the Burns Unit, a partnership between Wits University and the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH), will be built thanks to a donation of R70 million from the Roy McAlpine Foundation.

This generous contribution will significantly improve the Unit's ability to provide high-quality healthcare to patients, as well as advance training and innovation in this area of healthcare for the greater good.

Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital director Prof. Adelin Muganza responded to the Roy McAlpine Foundation's donation by explaining how significant it will be for the hospital.

This unit turns 30 this year, and one of the major challenges we faced was the volume of patients we received, which exceeded the number of beds that we have, particularly in the ICU area. Adelin Muganza, director - Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Having this R70-million donation will allow us to expand the unit, increasing the number of intensive care unit beds from 6 to approximately 22, which will have a significant impact on the number of patients we will receive. Adelin Muganza, director - Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Burns Unit at Baragwanath Academic Hospital Director Prof. Adelin Muganza says the goal is to also have a skin bank and a tissue engineering laboratory where synthetic and skin tissue for wound cover can be developed.

