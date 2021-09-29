Law clinic on a mission to tackle thousands of dodgy loan deals in South Africa





BusinessTech has reported that Stellenbosch University’s Law Clinic plans to institute a class action case on behalf of thousands of defrauded consumers who have fallen victim to dodgy loan websites.

The clinic said it had been alerted to complaints from consumers concerning websites related to a company called Lifestyle Legal.

These websites apply dark pattern marketing methods to misleadingly appear to offer loans and/or free loan finding services. Consumers who frequent these websites are induced to conclude "agreements" for unwanted services and are shocked when they realise amounts are being deducted from their bank accounts.

Consumers who are able to reverse these debits, begin to receive a barrage of threats and harassment from the relevant company, who also threatens to blacklist or take legal action against consumers in the event that consumers do not make payment in terms of the "agreements".

Stephan van der Merwe, Senior attorney at the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic, has more.

We were approached by members of the public and a journalist. People were led to a specific website and were under the impression that they were applying for a loan. The unscrupulous websites make some aspects obvious but at the bottom, there is a box with hyperlinks where what you apply for is legal services. Stephan van der Merwe, Senior attorney - Stellenbosch University Law Clinic

We approach the courts for agreements that are unconscionable, unjust, unreasonable and unfair in terms of sections 40, 41 and 48 of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008, or alternatively unlawful under the common law. The courts agreed that that is the nature of these transactions. Stephan van der Merwe, Senior attorney - Stellenbosch University Law Clinic

Listen below for the full interview...