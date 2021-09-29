Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Some of the world's richest countries are considering pouring billions into helping South Africa end its dependence on coal.
Climate envoys from the UK, US and Europe are in South Africa to discuss the proposed deal.
What exactly is the delegation trying to achieve in its talks with government?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Emily Tyler, Economics Climate Change Lead at Meridian Economics.
The Cape Town-based think tank has released a plan titled The Just Transition Transaction to finance the accelerated retirement of Eskom’s coal power plants.
The JTT is a novel coal retirement mechanism for an emerging economy. It is targeted at unlocking a climate-compatible power system in SA, whilst catalysing the necessary resources to provide adequate, holistic transition support. Read full report here: https://t.co/pZvN9UmCS8— Meridian Economics (@MeridianEconSA) September 28, 2021
The delegation is looking at financial mechanisms to enhance the acceleration away from coal, and this is something that has to happen globally after the Paris Agreement and the net zero targets suggested by the report on achieving 1.5 degrees... the safe range for the globe to be in...Emily Tyler, Economics Climate Change Lead - Meridian Economics
We've realised that we can't run our global coal fleet to the end of its economic life, so part of the solution to getting these coal plants to retire early is to look at how to make this financially viable for the various stakeholders involved.Emily Tyler, Economics Climate Change Lead - Meridian Economics
She says the proposed assistance for South Africa has been structured as a concessional loan which includes a grant element.
It contains an option whereby South Africa can choose to repay its loan interest by carbon mitigation, so if it hits milestones of decarbonisation agreed to in the loan structure then it can choose to have the interest payments waived commensurate to those tons of carbon dioxide that have been removed.Emily Tyler, Economics Climate Change Lead - Meridian Economics
Tyler notes that the globe is aiming for 2050 as the date to achieve net zero carbon emissions.
You can't just turn off the coal plant tomorrow and it takes time to build up the renewables infrastructure that we need in order to service our energy demand, so this phase-down would happen over 20 to 25 years.Emily Tyler, Economics Climate Change Lead - Meridian Economics
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said that in emerging economies we need to have all unabated coal off the system by 2040, and that gives you one point in a Paris-aligned trajectory.Emily Tyler, Economics Climate Change Lead - Meridian Economics
This is why it works well for South Africa with a long-term loan structure she says, because the mitigation performance can be aligned with the payments on a 20-25 year loan.
The problem that this proposal is particularly aiming to solve... with a sovereign-to-sovereign loan... is to give the South African government the fiscal space to deal with Eskom's debt.Emily Tyler, Economics Climate Change Lead - Meridian Economics
Listen to this important conversation on The Money Show:
