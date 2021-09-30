'Burns is 'disease of poverty', Bara unit will help people from continent'





Thanks to a donation of R70 million from the Roy McAlpine Foundation, a new Burns Unit wing will be built at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH).

RELATED: Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital burns unit receives a R70-million donation

In a partnership between Wits University and the hospital, this new Burns Unit wing will aim to service an increasing number of critically ill burn patients who are unable to access essential care.

Due to the highly specialised service provided by the Burns Unit, more than 250 adults and 500 children with severe burns are admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital each year from Soweto, surrounding areas, and the continent.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Wits University head of surgery professor Martin Smith says the donation is really good news especially during these hard times.

Burns is a common consequence of violence and a common consequence of trauma. It has also become a common consequence of assault especially in our epidemic of gender based violence. Professor Martin Smith, Head of surgery - Wits University

He adds that the new unit will ensure that many people are trained in order to help patients.

Burns is a disease of poverty, so in low income countries like many in the continent, it is an important epidemic, so it is important that we are contributing to care of patients throughout the region. Professor Martin Smith, Head of surgery - Wits University

Listen below to the full conversation: