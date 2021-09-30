Nene: I didn’t know that my Gupta meetings response will come back to haunt me





Born and raised in KwaZulu- Natal in Kranskop, Nhlanhla Nene has served in various influential positions in the South Africa landscape including that of Minister of Finance.

Nene served under former president Jacob Zuma until his controversial removal on 9 December 2015, and under President Cyril Ramaphosa from 27 February 2018 until his resignation on 9 October 2018.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Nene speaks about his childhood, government portfolios and how the axing by Zuma affected him.

For a 63-year-old, I consider myself very busy. I am a small-scale farmer in a small village of Kranskop in KZN and as a family, we run a small retail shop that deals in agricultural suppliers, fertilisers, chickens, broilers, seeds, seedlings etc. Nhlanhla Nene, Former minister of finance

Nene says a lot was going through his mind where former President Jacob Zuma fired him but he accepted.

It had been a long time coming. It was one of the most difficult times of my career not only in politics but in life. Nhlanhla Nene, Former minister of finance

I thanked him (Zuma) for the opportunity to serve the nation and the opportunity to learn. Nhlanhla Nene, Former minister of finance

Nene says he regretted lying about meeting the Guptas.

Nobody wanted to be associated with that group. I honestly didn’t know it will come back to haunt me. Nhlanhla Nene, Former minister of finance

