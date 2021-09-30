Digital Vibes: Former deputy DG Anban Pillay to be suspended - Joe Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla is on Thursday holding a media briefing on the release of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into Digital Vibes.
The report reveals damning evidence against the officials and individuals linked to the R150 million contract with Digital Vibes.
The findings show how former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, his family and his associates benefited from the R150 million contract.
Phaahla says six suspensions of those implicated, will be suspended by the end of business on Thursday.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze says the minister also said that the department will move quickly and people have already being served with suspensions.
He noted the serious allegations against a number of officials like Health Department's former deputy DG Anban Pillay who will be part of those who will be suspended.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The minister also spoke about 18 referrals adding that some of those referred to the National Prosecuting Authority to face criminal charges, were people that didn't work for the department, Ndenze reports.
Listen below to the full interview:
