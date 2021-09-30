Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
[ Property Feature] Buying property in a trust
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basilio de Sousa, Trusts attorney at Abrahams & Gross
Today at 16:10
Public Protector releases reports into key politicians
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Oupa Segalwe- Public Protectors Spokesperson
Today at 16:20
The best and worst medical aids, according to South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
UK's Full life sentence differs drastically from SA's life sentence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 17:20
Cultured music concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ofentse Pitse
Today at 18:13
Capitec Bank half year earnings surge by 513% and expands active client base by 15% to 16.8-million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Bidcorp results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Cleasby - CFO at BidCorp
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
HelloChoice: South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: Why digital marketing is dead!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SANBS appeals for blood donations as 'the situation is really dire'

30 September 2021 1:12 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Hospitals
covid-19 pandemic
South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Khensani Mahlangu

South African National Blood Service communications officer Khensani Mahlangu they are sitting on just 2.5 days' bloodstock which doesn't allow them to efficiently meet all the needs in case of a crisis.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitals has stretched blood supplies in the country. The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is appealing for help.

READ: SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages

SANBS communications officer Khensani Mahlangu has more.

We're really calling on anyone to come to donate. We're reaching out to current donors as well as potential donors, we are asking everyone to please assist us. The situation is really dire. At the moment we are sitting on just 2.5 days' bloodstock which doesn't allow us to efficiently meet all the needs of blood whenever anyone is having a crisis.

Khensani Mahlangu, Communications officer - South African National Blood Service

Are you looking for any particular blood type?

We're always looking for different blood types, specifically the O blood type, they are the universal donor so they can donate to as many people as possible. You can reach us on www.sanbs.org.za and you will find all the information. You can call us on 0800119031, where you could speak to a call centre agent.

Khensani Mahlangu, Communications officer - South African National Blood Service

Listen below for the full interview...




