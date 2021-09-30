SANBS appeals for blood donations as 'the situation is really dire'
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitals has stretched blood supplies in the country. The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is appealing for help.
SANBS communications officer Khensani Mahlangu has more.
We're really calling on anyone to come to donate. We're reaching out to current donors as well as potential donors, we are asking everyone to please assist us. The situation is really dire. At the moment we are sitting on just 2.5 days' bloodstock which doesn't allow us to efficiently meet all the needs of blood whenever anyone is having a crisis.Khensani Mahlangu, Communications officer - South African National Blood Service
Are you looking for any particular blood type?
We're always looking for different blood types, specifically the O blood type, they are the universal donor so they can donate to as many people as possible. You can reach us on www.sanbs.org.za and you will find all the information. You can call us on 0800119031, where you could speak to a call centre agent.Khensani Mahlangu, Communications officer - South African National Blood Service
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
