Makhura urges Gauteng residents due for second Pfizer jab to get them
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called on those who had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to return for their second COVID-19 vaccine jab.
Makhura was speaking at a newly opened pop-up vaccination site in Khutsong on the West Rand on Thursday, where he revealed that over 1 million people had not yet returned for their second and final dose.
The Health Department's Motalatale Modiba said that despite the lag for vaccine uptake in Sedibeng, the West Rand and Ekurhuleni, the province was confident that it would reach its target by December.
“We are taking the vaccines to where people are and we will ensure that no one is left behind. Those that have taken their first dose are reminded that within 42 days, they need to go back again for their second dose.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Makhura urges Gauteng residents due for second Pfizer jab to get them
Source : @GautengProvince/Twitter
More from Local
Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job
The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of the newly elected Mayor Jolidee Matongo earlier this month.Read More
SANBS appeals for blood donations as 'the situation is really dire'
South African National Blood Service communications officer Khensani Mahlangu they are sitting on just 2.5 days' bloodstock which doesn't allow them to efficiently meet all the needs in case of a crisis.Read More
Nene: I didn’t know that my Gupta meetings response will come back to haunt me
Former minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene speaks about his childhood, government portfolios and how the axing by Zuma affected him.Read More
'Burns is 'disease of poverty', Bara unit will help people from continent'
Wits University head of surgery professor Martin Smith gives more insight on the new Burns Unit that will be built.Read More
'He served the nation well' - Ramaphosa defends Mkhize despite SIU findings
The report shows how members of the former minister’s family and his close associates benefited from the irregular contract.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
A R750-billion financing plan can help SA move forward with green energy
Daily Maverick investigating climate change journalist Ethan Van Diemen says specific developed countries have been obligated to finance the transition in developing countries.Read More