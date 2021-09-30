Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane has been endorsed by the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng as a preferred mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.
The party's provincial chairperson, David Makhura, said that they would put forward Moerane's name in Friday’s council sitting.
The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of Mayor Jolidee Matongo in a car crash earlier this month.
Matongo was elected mayor of the economic hub in August, following the passing of Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications in July.
Makhura said that the party and residents of the city had gone through a difficult period of losing two mayors in the space of 40 days.
Makhura said that the leadership vacuum in the metro had heightened the challenges of providing essential services.
"There is no mayoral candidate at the moment, there is no mayoral committee and as a result of this, the city is under the leadership of the Speaker and the city manager. So, we have come to the determination that the City of Johannesburg would need executive, even if it's in the next 30 days because the people of Johannesburg want their matters attended to."
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job
More from Politics
Digital Vibes: Former deputy DG Anban Pillay to be suspended - Joe Phaahla
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze reflects on the Health Department's response to the Special Investigating Unit report on Digital Vibes.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs)
The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June.Read More
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work
Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto.Read More
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.Read More
We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela
University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation reflects on a possible easing of restrictions.Read More
EFF: What's special about Sandton? If there is land we will build RDP houses
Clement Manyathela continues with the Local Government Elections series. He speaks to EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente.Read More
EFF vows to implement its manifesto if it is voted into government
The red beret treasury-general Omphile Mautwe says the party's promises were issues raised by its constituencies.Read More
Could political campaigning lead to COVID-19 fourth wave?
Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says as long as gatherings are outdoors, they should be reasonably safe.Read More
More from Local
Makhura urges Gauteng residents due for second Pfizer jab to get them
Gauteng Premier David Makhura was speaking at a newly opened pop-up vaccination site in Khutsong on the West Rand on Thursday, where he revealed that over 1 million people had not yet returned for their second and final dose.Read More
SANBS appeals for blood donations as 'the situation is really dire'
South African National Blood Service communications officer Khensani Mahlangu they are sitting on just 2.5 days' bloodstock which doesn't allow them to efficiently meet all the needs in case of a crisis.Read More
Nene: I didn’t know that my Gupta meetings response will come back to haunt me
Former minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene speaks about his childhood, government portfolios and how the axing by Zuma affected him.Read More
'Burns is 'disease of poverty', Bara unit will help people from continent'
Wits University head of surgery professor Martin Smith gives more insight on the new Burns Unit that will be built.Read More
'He served the nation well' - Ramaphosa defends Mkhize despite SIU findings
The report shows how members of the former minister’s family and his close associates benefited from the irregular contract.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill.Read More
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU
Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman.Read More
A R750-billion financing plan can help SA move forward with green energy
Daily Maverick investigating climate change journalist Ethan Van Diemen says specific developed countries have been obligated to finance the transition in developing countries.Read More