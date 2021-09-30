Bestmed takes the lead in medical aid consumer satisfaction - Survey
The latest South African Customer Satisfaction Index for Medical Schemes has revealed that customer satisfaction has declined.
Consulta polled 1,950 medical scheme members of South Africa's largest open medical scheme providers Bestmed, Bonitas, Discovery, Medihelp, Momentum and GEMS.
Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about this.
The gap between what customers expect from their medical schemes and what they perceive to receive in return for their premiums has steadily worsened since 2019.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The scheme that emerged the most rosey was Bestmed was the leader of customer satisfaction with all the other schemes performing on or below the industry par.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/9dreamstudio/9dreamstudio1706/9dreamstudio170601367/80474312-billing-statement-for-for-medical-service-in-doctor-s-office-on-stone-desk-background.jpg
