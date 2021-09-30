City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom
The City of Johannesburg is expected to conclude its discussion with Eskom on transferring cities within the COJ to have their electricity supplied by City Power.
Those areas include Sandton, Soweto, Ivory Park, Orange Farm, Alexandra, Diepsloot and Pinetown.
The City will take over assets worth about R4,7-billion and debt worth about R7-billion.
John Perlman speaks to City of Johannesburg councillor Mpho Moerane for an update.
Eskom tells us that the residents of Soweto are owing R12.5-billion. R5-billion was written off last year and there is an outstanding amount of R7.5 billion that is still owed. We said to Eskom we need to verify that.Mpho Moerane, Councillor - City of Johannesburg
When I am on the ground in Soweto people will show me bills of R200,000 and they will say 'but I don't have a meter, how does Eskom come to a determination that I owe so much money.'Mpho Moerane, Councillor - City of Johannesburg
What we are saying as a City is that we need to come to an actual determination of debt.Mpho Moerane, Councillor - City of Johannesburg
Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
