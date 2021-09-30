Streaming issues? Report here
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'

30 September 2021 7:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
bank branches
consumer issues
bank branch closures
bank card collection

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show

Alerted to a ridiculous situation a bank client found herself in, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler decided to investigate what the actual rate of bank branch closures is in the face of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The woman had received an SMS from Nedbank telling her to collect her new credit card from the Benmore Gardens branch or arrange delivery for a fee of R160.

Nothing unusual about that, except that the branch in question had been closed more than a year before.

Is this a common problem? she asked Knowler in a tweet.

© fizkes/123rf.com

The consumer journalist followed up by asking banks how many branches they'd closed since January 2020.

She also wanted to know whether their saved customer notification info had been updated in order to avoid naming branches that no longer exist.

Nedbank responded to say that it had closed 52 branches - the largest number among the banks polled.

There was an error on the part of Nedbank so SMSs sent to our clients were aligned to the branch where the client’s last card was collected, which could have been up to 2-3 years ago.

Nedbank

Nedbank went on to say that clients are given the opportunity to change their branch for card collection but if they fail to do so, the existing branch will be used for delivery of their card.

"That said, we regret to advise that Nedbank Benmore closure was not identified at the time of the card renewal process being initiated. The system issue has been identified and will be rectified."

Absa reported a 3% decline in the number of branches from January 2020 to June 2021, down to to 611.

FNB and Standard Bank on the other hand have increased their number of branches, while Capitec said it continues to grow its branch footprint according to needs assessment.

FNB has for some years encouraged its credit card holders to have their cards couriered to them for free, but 50-55% of clients still opt to collect at a branch Knowler reports.

And last month Pick n Pay and Standard Bank announced a partnership where Standard Bank is building in-store branches staffed by their people in select P n P stores...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'




