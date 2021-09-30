Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESSES THE NATION
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Crime Time:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on COVID-19 at 8pm tonight

30 September 2021 4:49 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Lockdown
covid-19 address
Ramaphosa to address the nation
Family Meeting
Fellow South Africans

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Thursday, 30 September 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

702 will broadcast the address live.

WATCH THE ADDRESS BELOW:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
