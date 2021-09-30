WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on COVID-19 at 8pm tonight





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Thursday, 30 September 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

702 will broadcast the address live.

WATCH THE ADDRESS BELOW: