WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on COVID-19 at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Thursday, 30 September 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
702 will broadcast the address live.
WATCH THE ADDRESS BELOW:
